Stree 2 gets U/A certificate, CBFC asks to make 2 changes

The much-anticipated horror-comedy movie starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, Stree 2 is all set to release on Independence Day , 2024. Ahead of its release, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given U/A certificate to the film. However, the CBFC has asked to make two minor changes in the film.

As per reports, the CBFC has passed Stree 2 with a U/A Certificate i.e., unrestricted but with parental discretion advisory for children under the age of 12. However, the Examine Committee (EC) of the board has asked for two modifications related to the mention of celebrities and a national monument.

Hence, no action, intimate, or horror scenes of the much-anticipated film has been deleted or censored. It is worth mentioning here that the movie marks the return of the successful horror comedy franchise ‘Stree’.

Earlier, while promoting the film in Lucknow, Rajkummar responded to a question by IANS, saying, “You will get to see more comedy than in ‘Stree’. You’ve probably seen it in the trailer… It is very funny. It’s the same world and the same people.”

It is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films and Jio Studios.

The movie also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Varun Dhawan (in a cameo as ‘Bhediya’), and features a special appearance by Tamannaah Bhatia.