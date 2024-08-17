Stree 2 Box Office Collection: Horror-comedy film earns over Rs 100 Crore in two days

Bhubaneswar: Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer hoor-comedu movie-Stree 2 has hit the Rs 100 crore mark in the Indian box office in just two-days of its release.

The Stree 2, which is a sequel to the hit film of 2008 Stree, has collected a total of Rs 106.5 crore at the Indian box office.

The movie had a special screening on Wednesday with a earning of Rs 8.5 crore. According to Sacnilk, Stree 2 grossed a record Rs 76.5 crore on the first day of release and on the second day it brought around 30 Crore helping the earning to grow above 100 crore in two days.

Though, the movie crossed the 100 crore mark, it has witnessed a significant fall in earning with a drop of over 42 per cent.

Stree 2 shows the story of the sinister Sarkata haunting the people of Chanderi, and Stree helping them once again. It is directed by Amar Kaushik, the film features Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor reprising their roles from the original. The film also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee and Pankaj Tripathi. The film also includes several surprise appearance of actors like Akshay Kumar, Tamannaah Bhatia and Varun Dhawan.

Meanwhile, another horror-comedy film that crossed the 100 crore mark in box office is Munjya that earned Rs 107.48 crore with minimal promotions. It was the third-highest-grossing Hindi film of the year after Fighter (Rs 199.45 crore) and Shaitaan (Rs 149.49 crore).