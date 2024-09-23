Stars unite on stage, Devi Sri Prasad, Hanumankind, Aditya Gadhvi rocks the ‘Modi and US’ supershow

A video of Hanumankind, Aditya Gadhvi, Devi Sri Prasad’s brilliant performance at ‘Modi and US’ event in New York is going viral on the social media. The ‘Modi and US’ supershow went wild after Devi Sri Prasad, Hanumankind, and Aditya Gadhvi performed at Nassau Coliseum in New York. Over 13,500 people were there for the show.

Aditya Gadhvi rocked the stage with his popular track “khalsi”. The “BigDawgs” star also stole the show with his energetic performance. For the first time, these popular celebrities shared the stage together. Which Indeed brought the house down.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed with exceptional warmth and enthusiasm at the Nassau Coliseum to address the America based Indian community. During his speech, Modi discussed about the pivotal role the Indian American community plays in fostering ties between India and the US. He said that America based Indian community is the vital link between India and the US.

The event also featured other cultural performances including classical dances like kathak, Yakshagana (a form of traditional folk dance popular in the coastal districts of Karnataka and parts of Kerala) and musical instruments like Parai, Dhol Tasha. A group was also seen performing Mallakhamb earlier on Sunday. Mallakhamb is an acrobatic activity that originated in Maharashtra.

Jaydev Anata, a member of the Mallakhamb Federation US, has said that, we are Promoting Mallakhamb in the USA as an Olympic worthy sport.

Earlier PM Modi has shared few pictures of his meeting with members of the Indian diaspora in his official X page with caption, “After programmes in Delaware, landed in New York. Eager to be among the diaspora at the community programme in the city and to take part in other programmes.”

Over 13,500 people from 42 different states have gathered at Nassau Coliseum to welcome the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A short clip from the popular show has been posted by an user named Sangeeta Yadav on the popular platform X.

