SRK’s heartwarming gesture, meets Jharkhand fan who waited 95 days outside Mannat

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan commands a devoted global following, with fans going to great lengths for a glimpse of their beloved idol. Recently a similar thing happened on his birthday. A fan finally got a chance to meet him after waiting for more than 95days outside his home Mannat. And Shah Rukh Khan’s sweet gesture towards the fan has grabbed everyone’s attention.

Reportedly, a fan from Jharkhand travelled all the way to Mumbai to see a glimpse of the King Khan. He waited outside Mannat for 95 days in hopes of seeing the actor. The fan closed his computer centre and traveled from Jharkhand, and finally met SRK and got chance to click pictures with him.

Not only this, another fan came with 59 crown-shaped balloons, while a young girl reenacted SRK’s signature pose. Fans celebrated the superstar’s birthday with vibrant festivities, euphoria, and endless adoration. Due to security measures, many fans couldn’t get the chance to gather outside his home.

The king Khan shared an overwhelming post thanking his fans for such big celebration. He also send hugs and love for them who couldn’t make it to his birthday. He wrote in the caption, “Thank you for coming over and making my evening special… my love to everyone who made it for my birthday. And for those who couldn’t, sending you all my love.”

On the work front, he is currently busy with his next film titled King. The film will also feature his daughter Suhana Khan in an important role. The film is being directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

See the viral post here: