SRK dedicates thank you post to his fans for making his 59th birthday special, posts pic flaunting his signature step

Mumba: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday is no less than any festival. Every year, thousands of fans come outside Mannat to catch a glimpse of King Khan.

However, reportedly due to security reasons, this time SRK avoided greeting his fans from the balcony of his residence. But he made sure to make them feel special by meeting at an event specially organized for them at Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir hall.

From dancing with his fans to interacting with them and giving a sneak peek into his personal and professional life, SRK did his best to express his gratitude to his fans who have always been there with him through thick and thin.

After meeting with his fans at the event, Shah Rukh took to Instagram and penned a thank you note for all his well-wishers.

“Thank you for coming over and making my evening special… my love to everyone who made it for my birthday. And for those who couldn’t, sending you all my love,” his post read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)



SRK also shared a picture from the event in which he can be seen flaunting his signature arms-stretched-out pose.

Earlier in the day, SRK received heartfelt birthday wishes from daughter Suhana and wife Gauri Khan on social media.

Suhana shared a series of throwback pictures, giving fans a glimpse into the cherished memories of Shah Rukh’s personal life.

She uploaded a heartwarming collage of four vintage monochromatic snaps. The pictures showcased Shah Rukh’s playful side with his kids, Aryan and Suhana.”Happy Birthday (heart emoji). Love you the most in the world.” Suhana captioned one of the images.

Gauri shared a sneak-peek into SRK’s birthday celebration with her, Suhana Khan and their close friends. She dropped a picture in which SRK is seen cutting the birthday cake while Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan stand on either side of him.

“A memorable evening last night with friends and family… happy birthday,” she captioned the post.

Bollywood celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday, Kamal Haasan, Farah Khan and Vicky Kaushal also extended their best wishes to Shah Rukh on his 59th birthday.

(ANI)