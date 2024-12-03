South Korean actor Park Min-jae dies of cardiac arrest at age 32

New Delhi: South Korean actor Park Min-jae reportedly passed away recently of cardiac arrest. He was at the age of 32 years at the time of his death, reports suggest. CNA Lifestyle reported this citing South Korean news agencies.

Reportedly, the actor died from cardiac arrest on November 29, Friday, while he was travelling to China.

Mr Min-jae has acted in ‘Little Women’, ‘Call It Love’, ‘The Korea-Khitan War’, ‘Snap And Spark’, and ‘True To Love’. Of course, he had a brief acting career.

A beautiful actor who loved acting and always did his best, Park Min-jae has gone to heaven, Mr Min-jae’s agency Big Title reportedly said in a statement.