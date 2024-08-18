Sonam Kapoor’s gives a tour of her house, but a ‘steel balti’ catches all the attention

Advertisement

The style icon Sonam Kapoor recently gave a tour of her beautiful home in a recent interview. While, the actress’s massive house wowed the internet, one user shared a snippet of the video, highlighting the presence of a balti in Sonam’s house.

In the Architectural Digest India video and coverinterview, Sonam was seen showing off her massive flat, which she lives with her husband Anand Ahuja, and their son Vayu.

In the interview video, Sonam can be seen talking about her bar area, which seems to have many glass vases along with a balti that was filled with flowers. The balti has caught the fan’s attention and this has become a viral topic as a fan shared a short clip from the impeccably-curated, India-inspired celebrity home with the caption, ” Sonam’s home probably had just one item that seemed affordable – a ‘steel balti (bucket)”.

To say that Sonam Kapoor’s Mumbai home is beautiful is an understatement. The actor, who shares the massive flat with her husband Anand Ahuja, and their son Vayu, gave a tour of her home in a recent Architectural Digest India video and cover interview. A fan shared a short clip from the impeccably-curated, India-inspired celebrity home, and said Sonam’s home probably had just one item that seemed affordable – a ‘steel balti (bucket)’.

Sonam was heard saying in the clip, “This is actually an old Indian balti or bucket… these balties were basically used to have a bath. So, I use it as a vase in the house and I kind of love it.

Reactions to Sonam’s ‘steel balti’ vase

An Instagram user commented on the fan page video that the bucket was not made of steel, but silver, writing, “It’s a silver balti, if you watch the video clearly.” The fan responded with, “Stop calling me poor in 100 languages…”

Another person also said, “That’s what she (Sonam) said… That she was gifted the silver bucket and she is using it as a vase.” However, some were convinced it was not a silver bucket. One wrote, “No, it’s steel.”

‘Basically it’s a sambhar bucket’

A person also joked about Sonam’s ‘balti’, “Basically it’s a sambhar bucket in Indian weddings.” Another reacted, “Not only sambhar, every Indian dish during functions.”

An Instagram user was not too sure they could steal decor ideas from Sonam’s lavish home, writing, “These things only look good in their (celebs’) houses… if we did it, people would take it differently…”