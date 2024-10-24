Sonam Kapoor becomes Dior’s latest ambassador

Mumbai: Actor Sonam Kapoor has been announced as the latest ambassador for the iconic French luxury fashion house Dior.

The surprise comes following her attendance at the French luxury couture label’s Spring/Summer 2025 showcase at Paris Fashion Week last month.

Sonam talks about her association with the Luxury fashion brand Dior and being ambassador, she said, “It’s an honour to be a part of Dior’s story as they continue to push the boundaries and redefine creativity and elegance in the world of fashion. Each of their collections present a truly unique vision with intricate craftsmanship, celebrating heritage in a way that deeply resonates with my own sense of style. This partnership is another step in the beautiful cultural synergy that has connected Dior and India over the years, and I’m excited to see where we take it next, ” as reported by India Today.

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor is set to return to the screen early next year. This will be her first project after welcoming his son Vayu in August 2022.