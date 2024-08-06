Son of Sardaar 2: Sanjay Dutt replaced as his UK Visa gets rejected over 1993 arrest

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been replaced in the upcoming Son of Sardaar 2. The update came after the actor’s UK visa application was allegedly rejected due to his criminal record.

According to reports given by Mid-Day, he will be replaced by actor-politician Ravi Kishan. Reports revealed that despite Sanjay’s trips to the US, his UK visa applications have been consistently denied since his arrest in 1993.

Reportedly, after knowing about the visa issue, Ajay Devgn’s team replaced him with Ravi Kishan. Furthermore, the senior actor is slated to shoot for Housefull 5 which will be shot in London. However, Sajid Nadiadwala has planned to shoot Sanjay’s scenes will be shot in Mumbai to avoid visa complications.

It is worth mentioning here that Sanjay Dutt was arrested under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) and the Arms Act for possessing illegal weapons linked to the 1993 Bombay bombings in April 1993.

He was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for five years. Following multiple bails, the actor completed his jail term in 2016.

Earlier, Sanjay Dutt revealed the first look of his character as Dhak Deva from his upcoming movie KD-The Devil. The movie also stars Dhruv Sarja.

On his 65th birthday, Sanjay Dutt took to his and shared the first look of him as Dhak Deva. In the post, Dutt can be seen wearing a denim jacket paired with a black wraparound garment. He is also wearing a police officer’s belt around his neck, a cap, and shoes.