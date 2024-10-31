Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu visit temple with daughter Inaaya on Diwali

Mumbai: Immersing in the festive spirit of Diwali, Soha Ali Khan with her husband-actor Kunal Kemmu and her daughter Inaaya visited the temple to seek blessings.

Twinning in a matching red ethnic co-ord set with her daughter, Soha treated fans with a glimpse of her Diwali rituals.

The video captures Soha, Kunal, Inaaya with other family members visiting temple and offering their prayers.



https://www.instagram.com/p/DBxhAd_BVq8/



The video ended with a family picture where Inaaya caught attention as she cutely posed with her pet dog.

Sharing the post, she extended wishes to fans, “Wishing you all a very happy and prosperous Diwali from our family to yours . Love, light peace and happiness.. that’s what we prayed for #happydiwali #loveandlight.”

As soon as the post was shared, fans chimed in the comment section.

Soha’s sister Saba Pataudi wrote, “Happy happy Diwali.”

One of the users wrote, “Very nice as parents youre teaching them these values too…”

Another user commented, “Happy Diwali…stay blessed.”

On Tuesday, Soha took to Instagram and dropped a video in which she can be seen having a family get-together. Soha along with husband Kunal and daughter Inaaya looked super enthusiastic as they played tambola and cards.

Kunal’s parents and sister joined them for a fun time.

Giving a sneak peek into their family bonding, Soha wrote, “You win some, you win some more … #mondaymotivation #diwali.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Soha walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week, where she spoke with ANI and opened up about her fitness mantra.

“My current fitness mantra is strength training because I am in my 40s now and I believe for you to be fit for the next few decades of your life it is important to make the current investment now and that investment for me is in strength training, building up my muscles, the woman in 40s tend to lose a lot of muscles mass and then you have trouble with osteoporosis, arthritis and weakness and weight gain and these are the things I am fighting with as it is important to be fit,” Soha shared.

(ANI)