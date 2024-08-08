Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya engaged now, Nagarjuna blesses couple

Hyderabad: Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are engaged now. The couple exchanged rings on Thursday morning at 9:42 a.m. at Chaitanya’s paternal home.

His father and veteran actor Nagarjuna Akkineni took to his X profile to share the good news and first pictures of the couple.

“We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!!

We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. 💐… pic.twitter.com/buiBGa52lD — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) August 8, 2024

It was in 2022, when rumours about the actors dating made the rounds on social media after they were spotted at a restaurant in London.

Earlier this year, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita were seen vacationing in Europe.

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They got married in 2017, and in 2021, the two announced their separation via a post on social media.

The actor is known for his work in films such as “Saahasam Swaasaga Saagipo”, “Preman”, “Josh” and the Aamir Khan-starrer “Laal Singh Chaddha”.

Naga Chaitanya has shared screen space with his former wife in movies such as “Ye Maaya Chesave”, “Manam”, “Majili” and “Autonagar Surya”.

Sobhita made a name for herself with her work in various films and web-shows. Born in Andhra Pradesh, the actress’ notable work includes “Ramanujan”, “Raman Raghav 2.0”, “Bard Of Blood”, “Made In Heaven”, “Ghost Stories”, “Kaalakaandi”, “Chef”, “Ponniyin Selvan” and “The Night Manager”. She was last seen in “Monkey Man”, an action thriller, by Dev Patel.