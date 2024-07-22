Singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan detained at Dubai Airport!

New Delhi: Renowned Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has reportedly been detained at the Dubai Airport. The legal trouble cropped up for Rahat following a complaint filed against him by his former manager.

As per reports, Khan’s former manager Salman Ahmed filed a complaint against the renowned Pakistani singer. On the basis of this complaint, now Rahat has been detained at the Airport of Dubai.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan reportedly visited UAE for his performance. Further details of the incident are awaited.