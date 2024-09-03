Singer AP Dhillon reassures fans after shot were fired outside his house

Popular Pujabi Singer AP Dhillion has gave his first statement a day after shots were fired outside his house on Victoria Island in Canada’s Vancouver.

The Pujabi singer took to Instagram and reassured his fans that he is safe. He wrote, “I’m safe, My people are safe. Thank you to everyone who reached out to me. Your support means everything.”

Meanwhile, an accused from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has been identified in this case. A man named Rohit Godara, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has reportedly taken responsibility for the incident.

A purported post is being circulated where the gangster, Rohit Godara, is claiming that the firing took place at two locations in Canada – Victoria Island and Woodbridge Toronto. According to the post, he fired outside the singer’s house after he featured actor Salman Khan in a music video. Man, who claims he is associated with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, also gave death threats to the singer in the purported post.

AP Dhillon is a famous Pujabi singer who is known on the global music industry for tracks like ‘Brown Munde’, ‘Excuses’, ‘Summer High’, ‘With You’, ‘Dil Nu’, and ‘Insane’, among others.

In November last year, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi claimed responsibility for a purported shooting at singer Gippy Grewal’s house in Canada. The alleged incident took place in the White Rock neighbourhood in Vancouver.

In April, two motorcycle-borne persons opened fire outside Salman Khan’s residence at the Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra area. The Mumbai police declared jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his younger brother Anmol Bishnoi as “wanted accused” in connection with the incident.