Shreya Ghoshal’s vocals & Pushpa duo’s chemistry make “The Couple Song” a viral sensation

The recently released single “The Couple Song,” from the highly anticipated film Pushpa 2: The Rule, has amassed a global fan base and gone viral on social media.

Padmashree Allu Arjun as Pushpa and Rashmika Mandanna as Srivali in Pushpa 2: The Rule have released a second single called The Couple Song: Sooseki (Telegu). The song highlights the chemistry and bond between the two characters, Srivali and Pushpa.

The song’s release date, May 29 at 11.07 am, was revealed on social media on May 28th, when a single photo of the actors doing the iconic Pushpa Step was posted.

Devi Sri Prasad produced the song, which has been sung in six languages: Sooseki (Telugu), Anagaaron (Hindi), Soodaana (Tamil), Nodoka (Kannada), Kandaalo (Malayalam), and Aaguner (Bengali) by Shreya Ghoshal, who has won five national awards.

The released lyrical video includes a BTS clip of Allu Arjun and Rashmika dancing to the song’s beat. Within 11 hours of its release, the video had received over 62 lakh views and 8,500 comments on YouTube.

Fans of the stars have commented, “What a combination: Allu Arjun + Rashmika + Shreya Ghoshal Voice.” “Amazing song.” “Shreya Ghoshal’s versatility is peaking once again,” and more.

Audiences have been eagerly anticipating the film since the first teaser was released on April 8th. The first single, “Pushpa Pushpa,” which featured the famous “Shoe Step,” also received a lot of attention. The release of the second song has heightened the audience’s excitement.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is set for release on August 15 and is predicted to be a blockbuster.