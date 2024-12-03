Shocking! Nargis Fakhri’s sister held for double murder of her boyfriend and his friend

In a shocking piece of news, actor Nargis Fakhri’s sister has been charged with murder said reports on Tuesday. She has been identified as Aliya Fakhri, 43. The sister of this Bollywood actor has been charged with double murder.

According to reports, there was a deadly fire at her ex-boyfriend’s house in USA in which he and his best friend were burnt alive. The eye witness in this case said that, Aliya Fakhri was shouting and screaming and threatening that she will kill all. It was further reported that the Aliya allegedly locked her boyfriend and his friend in the garage and lit it up.

The deceased has been identified as the boyfriend of Nargis Fakhri’s sister Edward Jacobs, 35 and his Anastasia Ettienne, 33. The victims allegedly dies due to smoke inhalation and burn injuries. She was arrested and then taken to court.

The entire incident took place in New York. The court has allowed her remand and her next appearance shall take place on December 9, further detailed reports awaited. The motive behind the crime is yet to be identified. A detailed investigation is underway.