Shahid Afridi reveals truth about rumoured affair with Sonali Bendre, says ‘now I’m a grandfather’

Cricket and Bollywood are indeed the ultimate sources of entertainment because they grab the attention of millions and media simultaneously. When the two giants come together, the result is a phenomenon dominating headline and spreading curiosity far and wide. Cricket and Bollywood have shared a close relationship for decades with many Pakistani cricketers getting tied with Bollywood actresses.

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi recently dismissed the long-standing gossips concerning his alleged romantic affair with Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre. Speaking at a special session during the 17th Urdu International Conference and Karachi Festival at the Arts Council, Afridi responded to queries about the rumored affair with a witty remark.

When asked about the rumors, Afridi smiled and replied, “Now I’m a grandfather,” by playing down the speculation. He said, “I have not accepted the fact that I am now a grandfather. I shall only accept myself to be a grandfather when my youngest daughter gives me a grandchild.”

For years, speculation had been rife that Indian actress Sonali Bendre was in a romantic relationship with cricketers, including Afridi and Shoaib Akhtar. However, both players have continuously denied the rumors, and therefore, the speculation.