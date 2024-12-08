Shahid Afridi reveals truth about rumoured affair with Sonali Bendre, says ‘now I’m a grandfather’

By KalingaTV Bureau
Shahid Afridi reveals truth

Cricket and Bollywood are indeed the ultimate sources of entertainment because they grab the attention of millions and media simultaneously. When the two giants come together, the result is a phenomenon dominating headline and spreading curiosity far and wide. Cricket and Bollywood have shared a close relationship for decades with many Pakistani cricketers getting tied with Bollywood actresses.

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi recently dismissed the long-standing gossips concerning his alleged romantic affair with Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre. Speaking at a special session during the 17th Urdu International Conference and Karachi Festival at the Arts Council, Afridi responded to queries about the rumored affair with a witty remark.

When asked about the rumors, Afridi smiled and replied, “Now I’m a grandfather,” by playing down the speculation. He said, “I have not accepted the fact that I am now a grandfather. I shall only accept myself to be a grandfather when my youngest daughter gives me a grandchild.”

For years, speculation had been rife that Indian actress Sonali Bendre was in a romantic relationship with cricketers, including Afridi and Shoaib Akhtar. However, both players have continuously denied the rumors, and therefore, the speculation.

