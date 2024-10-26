Shah Rukh Khan’s witty reply to a fan who asked about falling for Nayanthara during ‘Jawan’ shoot

Shah Rukh Khan frequently interacts with fans through his Twitter segment “Ask SRK,” where he often responds with witty replies to some of the fans’ weird and wonderful questions. Sometimes few of his witty replies goes viral amusing millions of fans.

Shah Rukh Khan had an ‘Ask SRK’ session with his fans on popular platform X (previously known as Twitter) back in 2023. During the question answer segment, a fan asked a funny question, “Nayanthara mam pe fidda huye ya nahi?” which translates to, “Did you fall for Nayanthara?” To which the actor replied both humorously and respectfully that, “Chup karo! Doh bacchon ki maa hain woh, which translates to, “Shut up! She is now a mother to two kids.” Shah Rukh Khan’s humorous response not only sparked laughter but also highlighted how respectful he was while replying.

Not only Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara also showed her respect and love toward the king Khan. In a interview she said, “Who is not his fan? We have all grown up watching his films. Apart from being the huge star that he is, I really admire the fact that he respects women a lot.”

The two starred together in the Atlee directed film Jawan. Nayanthara, the South Indian superstar made her Bollywood debut in this film along side the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan. The Red Chillies Entertainment presentation was Produced by Gauri Khan and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The movie has theatrical release on September 7.