Shah Rukh Khan is the highest tax paying celebrity, followed by this south indian actor

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has become the most tax-paying actor in India for the financial year 2024.

According to a report by Fortune India, Khan paid a staggering Rs 92 crore in taxes for year 2024. SRK is followed by Tamil film superstar Thalapathy Vijay. He paid a whopping Rs 80 crore in taxes. The actor who is one of the highest paid stars of Tamil cinema had a blockbuster release with ‘Leo’ last year. His latest release ‘GOAT (Greatest Of All Times) is also set to break all box office records.

Meanwhile Salman Khan ranked third with a tax payment of Rs 75 crore. Surprisingly, last year’s highest taxpayer from Bollywood Akshay Kumar is not on the list.

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan who refuses to slow down also made it to the top 4 as he paid Rs 71 crore in taxes. He played a pivotal role in the Rs 1,000 crore blockbuster Kalki 2898AD.

Cricketer Virat Kohli ranked fifth, with a tax contribution of Rs 66 crore. With this, he has also become the most tax-paying athlete in India in 2024.

While Ajay Devgan paid a tax of Rs 42 crore, gave two films this year, Shaitan (superhit) and Maidaan (flop), Ranbir Kapoor paid a tax of Rs 36 crore and has featured in Animal movie.

