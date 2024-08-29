Shah Rukh Khan debuts on Hurun India Rich List 2024

Mumbai: For the very first time, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has made it to the 2024 Hurun Rich List with an estimated wealth of Rs 7,300 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan’s net worth is not only derived from his production house Red Chillies Entertainment but also his holdings in the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders.

Khan made his entry to the list largely because of the rising value of his holdings in Kolkata Knight Riders.

Along with him, Juhi Chawla, Amitabh Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan have also made it to the list.

Here are the Bollywood personalities on the Hurun India Rich List 2024:

1. Shah Rukh Khan and family: Rs 7,300 crore 2. Juhi Chawla and family: Rs 4,600 crore 3. Hrithik Roshan: Rs 2,000 crore 4. Amitabh Bachchan and family: Rs 1,600 crore 5. Karan Johar: Rs 1,400 crore According to reports, Juhi Chawla, co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders, is also on the list with an estimate wealth of Rs 4,600 crore. She bags her the second spot among Bollywood’s richest stars. Hrithik Roshan is at the third spot with a net worth of Rs 2000 crore. The credit goes to his athleisure brand HRX. Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and his family are fourth on the list, with their wealth standing at ₹ 1,600 crore in 2024. Also Read: Gautam Adani Cliches India’s Top Richest Man Title On Huron List