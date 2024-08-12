Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan and AbRam to voice Hindi version of Mufasa: The Lion King

Bollywood Badshaah Shah Rukh Khan has joined the forces with his sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan to voice for the Hindi version of Disney’s highly anticipated release, “Mufasa: The Lion King.”

Scheduled to release on theatres on December 20, the film promises to bring extra layer of grandeur to the beloved story of the ultimate jungle monarch.

Taking to its official social media handle, Disney Films India shared the Hindi trailer for the upcoming film. The post was shared with a caption that read, “The king @iamsrk is back as Mufasa, with #AryanKhan and #AbRamKhan by his side Mufasa: The Lion King in cinemas 20th December.”

SRK returns to the iconic role of Mufasa, while Aryan Khan will voice Simba, Mufasa’s son, while the youngest Khan , AbRam, will take on the role of young Mufasa.

“Mufasa has an incredible legacy and stands as the ultimate king of the jungle, imparting his wisdom to his son, Simba. I deeply relate to him as a father and also resonate with Mufasa’s journey in the film. Mufasa: The Lion King depicts Mufasa’s life from childhood to his rise as an incredible king, and revisiting this character has been exceptional,” SRK shared via a press note shared by the Disney team.

“It’s a special collaboration for me with Disney, particularly because my sons, Aryan and AbRam, are part of this journey and sharing this experience with them is truly meaningful,” he further said in the press note.

It is worth mentioning here that the movie is directed by Oscar-winner Barry Jenkins and written by Jeff Nathanson.

The movie is a prequel to the 2019 photorealistic rendition of The Lion King and shows the rise of the Lion King and then how his brothers turns his enemy.