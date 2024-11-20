See AR Rahman’s heartfelt words for Saira Banu and daughter Raheema’s emotional message, post their divorce

Mumbai: Music maestro AR Rahman and his wife, Saira Banu, have mutually decided to separate after nearly three decades of marriage. The couple has announced the news through a statement shared with the public on Tuesday night as well, stating overwhelming challenges that stand before them as reasons for separation.

In a statement through Saira Banu, the two expressed their enduring love but mentioned the emotional stress that was prompting them to take this step. “Despite our love for each other, we have faced insurmountable challenges that have made it impossible for us to continue our journey together,” she said.

A vintage interview of AR Rahman has resurfaced, which gives some real insight into the people. In a talk with Nasreen Munni Kabir, part of her book “A.R. Rahman: The Spirit of Music,” Rahman remembered how his mother and sister played matchmakers for him when he met Saira at a Sufi shrine in Chennai.

Rahman shared, “In 1994, I thought it was time to get married. There were so many young women singers in my studio, but never once did I look at anyone and think she could be my wife. I hardly had time to think of girls; I worked round-the-clock.”

She was beautiful and gentle. We met briefly, and afterward, we mostly chatted on the phone. Saira spoke Kutchi and English, and I asked her in English if she wanted to marry me. She was very quiet in those days; now she’s anything but quiet,” Rahman said while describing his first meeting with Saira on January 6, 1995.

The singer shared this news with fans on X by writing, “We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter.”

AR Rahman’s children, Ameen and Raheema Rahman have also issued a statement on social media about the separation. Ameen requested privacy during this trying time, while Raheema expressed her sentiments, asking for space and support.

Raheema on Instagram stories wrote, “I would greatly appreciate it if the matter could be treated with utmost privacy and respect. Thank you for your consideration.” She also shared her father’s tweet, adding, “Keep us in your prayers.”

The family has requested understanding and privacy as they navigate this difficult phase. Reportedly, AR Rahman and Saira Banu were married for 29 years, and their separation has come as a surprise to fans and well-wishers.

