Actress Sanya Malhotra wins the Best Actress award at the New York Film Festival

New York: Actress Sanya Malhotra has won the Best Actress Award at NYIFF, the New York Indian Film Festival for her performance in the film “Mrs.” The film is a remake of the Malayalam film “The Great Indian Kitchen.” The film’s plot revolves around Sanaya’s character, who navigates through the societal expectations and challenges of marital life.

Arati Kadav, the filmmaker of the project, was also nominated for the Best Director category at the festival.

Jio Studios’ official handle took over Instagram to congratulate the actress on winning at the New York Indian Film Festival.

The film’s teaser was released in November 2024. The film has yet to be released in theatres and has only been featured at film festivals.

Sanya Malhotra plays a woman navigating the challenges of marriage while yearning to find her path and express herself freely in ‘Mrs’. This film addresses social pressures to conform and has received positive reviews from critics and film festival attendees.

Earlier this year, Sanya won the Dada Saheb Phalke Award for her performance in Kathal.

Sanya has had a very successful 2023 with films such as Kathal, Sam Bahadur, and Jawan. The audience well received her performances.