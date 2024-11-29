Samantha’s new love interest revealed: is Arjun Kapoor the lucky one?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Arjun Kapoor are both single. While Arjun had confirmed his status some time ago, Samantha has been legally separated from Naga Chaitanya for some years now.

Rumors doing the rounds claim that Samantha has fallen for Arjun, who made a comeback as an antagonist in Singham Again. Insiders claim that Arjun, too, is in love with the Tollywood actress.

The rumors picked up after Arjun commented on a poem put up by Samantha, describing it as “inspirational.” Since then, speculations about their relationship have surfaced. Some even say that Arjun had secretly fallen for Samantha.

Interestingly, there were also rumors about Samantha being in a relationship with Raj Nidimoru, part of the renowned Raj & DK team, just a few days ago but there is no official confirmation about the same.

Both Samantha and Arjun have gone through a tough time in the head after their respective break-ups. Arjun recently came out and spoke about how he has been dealing with depression, while Samantha narrated how she was traumatized after her divorce, as people used to call her “second-hand” and “wasted.” However, neither Samantha nor Arjun have reacted to these rumors.

On the professional front, she was last seen in action series Citadel: Honey Bunny, that is written by Sita R Menon and is directed by Raj & DK.