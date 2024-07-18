Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal blessed with baby girl

Mumbai: Bollywood couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal has welcomed a baby girl on July 16.

In a joint statement, the couple said, “We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are overjoyed, and we thank our well-wishers for their love and blessings! Love, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal.”

Richa and Ali, who got married in 2020 under Special Marriage Act in Lucknow, recently shared their pregnancy photoshoot on social media which captivated a lot of attention on the internet.

Earlier this year in February, the couple announced their pregnancy on Instagram with an image showing ‘1+1=3’. ”A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world,” the couple jointly wrote in the caption.