Renukaswamy murder case: Karnataka HC grants interim bail to actor Darshan for six weeks

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday granted bail for six weeks to jailed actor Darshan Srinivas, the main accused in Renukaswamy murder case.

Single-judge Justice S Vishwajith Shetty allowed the interim bail application filed by Darshan to enable him to undergo a surgery. The High court has directed Darshan to surrender his passport before the trial court.

The court has also directed to appear before a hospital and submit a report on his condition to the court within one week.

Kannada actor Darshan has been the main accused in the Renukaswamy murder case. He was lodged in Bengaluru, he was later transferred to Ballari Prison amid allegations that he was receiving VIP treatment.

Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor, allegedly sent co-accused Pavithra Gowda lewd texts that infuriated Darshan and ultimately resulted in his murder, according to police sources. On June 9, his body was discovered in Sumanahalli here, next to a stormwater drain and an apartment.

