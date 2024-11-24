RAW agent’s life saved by Hindi song ‘Shukriya’ by Agam Kumar Nigam, read to know how

Laxman Singh Bisht, a renowned RAW agent, has been making headlines lately. His life story, as told in the book “RAW Hitman” by S. Hussain Zaidi, offers a glimpse into the world of undercover operations. Laxman, also known as Agent Lima, is counted among the world’s top 200 snipers.

In one of his recent podcast interviews, Laxman shared a fantastic incident about how a Hindi song saved him during a special operation. He explained the incidents that happened along the Myanmar border when he and his team were on an operation.

“There was a Hindi song being played in the distance as we were shopping for shoes,” said Laxman. “It was unusual because we hadn’t heard Hindi music for a long time. We asked the shopkeeper about the song, and he pointed to a nearby location. The ground started shaking and then an explosion went off. Several shops were destroyed, and later we found that a bomb had been planted at the spot aiming to target us.”

Laxman revealed that the song that saved his life was “Shukriya Shukriya Dard Jo Tune Diya” Agam Kumar Nigam, Sonu Nigam’s father. He added, the incident occurred around 2004-05. The explosion was so powerful that it shattered the glass windows of a nearby barber shop.

The attack Laxman was referring to was the horrific 2004 Dimapur bombing that occurred on October 2, 2004. The brutal incident took the lives of 30 people and injured more than 100 others in Nagaland’s Hong Kong Market. It is considered one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in the history of Nagaland.

The story of Laxman is one that shows the nature of spying to be very unpredictable and the life of agents like him. His lifeline, as the movie “RAW Hitman” portrays him, gives a thrilling account of his experiences as a RAW agent.