Rashmika’s hot dance in Pushpa 2 Peelings song sets internet on fire

Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun has did it again. The stars, especially Rashmika has set the internet on fire with her hot dance moves in the song ‘Peelings’, the new single from ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule.’ In the song, Allu and Rashmika had impeccable chemistry.

The hyped song Peelings was released yesterday and it became a fan faviourite soon after. The song, titled ‘Peelings’, was unveiled and has already garnered over 2 million views on YouTube. In this hot and energetic track, Allu Arjun’s Pushparaj and Rashmika Mandanna’s chemistry captured the fans heart. Allu Arjun sported raw and swag-filled outfits, while Rashmika looked stunning in her chic ensembles.

However, Rashmika stole the show with her hot dance performance. Dance clips and hot pictures of Rashmika from the song has flooded the internet.

In a way, Rashmika’s hot dance moves has taken over social media. While many loved her dance moves and loved it, some people also criticized the dance by calling it a low-grade Bhojpuri number.

Social media is vertically divided into two sections, both positive and negative, on the Peelings song.

The ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, directed by Sukumar and featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, is set to release on December 5.