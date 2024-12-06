Rashmika Mandanna watches Pushpa 2 with Vijay Deverakonda’s family amid dating rumors, WATCH

Hyderabad: Once again, it is Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda who have set social media abuzz with reports of their rumored romance. The two stars have been much in the news regarding their off-screen chemistry. Looks like they are providing more fuel to the rumors going around. After all the latest confession by Vijay that he is in a relationship and the viral images of the two hitting a secret lunch date, it seems like the rumored couple is no longer interested in having their love life stay under wraps.

Recently, another video of the ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ actress coming out of a cinema hall along with Vijay Deverakonda’s family has gone viral all over the internet. It seemed like they are leaving the cinema hall after watching Rashmika’s recent box office block blaster movie Pushpa 2: The Rule’. Several photos and videos of the actress with Vijay Deverakonda’s mother and brother in Hyderabad surfaced on Thursday night.

The viral video was posted by a fan page named, ‘virosh_trends’ on Instagram. In the video, Rashmika can be seen wearing a red sweatshirt from RWDY brand which is owned by Deverakonda. One can see Vijay’s mother, Devarakonda Madhavi and Anand Deverakonda walking right behind them in a turquoise hoodie and cap.

However the couple has not made any official statements regarding their relationship status, but their playful and cryptic responses have fans going gaga. Until then, it is just watch and wait for more clues about the future of this star couple.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna is making headlines after reprising her role as Srivalli in ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, starring Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil. Sukumar’s highly-anticipated directorial is expected to create a ‘wildfire’ at the box office.

WATCH the viral video here:

