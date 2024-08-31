Rajkummar Rao shares first look of his upcoming movie ‘Maalik’ on his 40th birthday

Actor Rajkummar Rao has turned 4o years old on August 31, 2024. On the occasion of his birthday, the actor has gifted his fans with the first poster of his upcoming film, titled ‘Maalik.’ The actress was seen in a fresh avatar. He also shared that the filming for the movie has already began.

The Stree 2 actor shared a poster of the ‘Maalik’ on Insatgram. He captioned the post as ” #Maalik ki duniya mein aapka Swagat hai. Shoot shuru ho chuka hai, jald hi mulaqat hogi!”(Welcome to the world of #Maalik. The shoot has begun and we will meet soon).

From the poster, it can be seen that the actor’s film will be an action packed one. The actor was portrayed as a gangster in the poster. This will be the first time Rajkummar Rao will act as a gangster in an action-thriller film.

In the poster, Rajkummar Rao stands with his back to the camera, holding a gun. His eyes convey the intensity and ruthlessness of a gangster. This marks the first time Rajkummar will portray such a character.

‘Maalik’ is produced by Kumar Taurani of Tips Films and Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Film.

Rajkummar Rao was last seen in the popular Stree 2 -sequel of the horror-comedy, ‘Stree’. The film largely received a positive response from critics and has minted over Rs 500 crore globally. In ‘Stree 2’, Rajkummar’s Vicky battles a new enemy, ‘Sarkata’ (the headless one), and joins forces with Stree to take him down.

Besides Rajkummar, ‘Stree 2’ also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles. s.

Also Read: South actress Radhika Sarathkumar reveals hidden cameras in caravans on Malayalam movie sets