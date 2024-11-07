Raha Kapoor turns 2: exclusive photos from her safari-themed birthday celebration

Mumbai: Bollywood’s most loved couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha Kapoor turned 2 on November 6, Wednesday. The 2nd birthday celebration of Raha Kapoor was full of wild animals and cartoon characters. Few inside pictures went viral after being shared on social media by her maternal aunt and Alia Bhatt’s sister, Pooja Bhatt.

The first picture was that of Raha’s customized birthday cake, a- two-deck green-colored cake was peppered with small sugar sculptures of wild animals like a lion, a bear, a zebra and a rabbit, surrounded by leaves which suggested they’re in their natural habitat of a forest. The bumper of a safari jeep can be spotted on the second deck. Messages reading “Raha 2” and “Happy Birthday” can also be seen on the cake.

The second photograph was that of the birthday decor, where huge cutouts of a panda and a pretty monkey with a floral headgear were fixed on the wall, and with a cutout of “Raha” present between them. The third still photograph is that of a baby giraffe cutout with a placard reading “Tattoo” strung around its neck. There was also a glimpse of the big tattoo on Pooja’s arm in the photo. Fourthly, there was the veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, her father, posing with people in the costumes of popular cartoon characters, Mickie Mouse and Minnie Mouse.

Paternal grandmother Neetu Kapoor with fellow former actor Neena Gupta, maternal grandmother, Soni Razdaan and others also graced the party.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will share screen space again in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. Beyond that, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in the 2 parts of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana adaptation. Alia Bhatt will also be starring in the YRF Spy Universe movie Alpha.

