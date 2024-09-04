“Raha Is Mini You”: Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima pens emotional note on his birth anniversary

Mumbai: On the birth anniversary of the late actor Rishi Kapoor, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor shared a throwback photo and penned a heartfelt note for her father on his birth anniversary.

She captioned the Instagram story, “Happy Birthday Papa. How I wish u were here celebrating your special day with both your granddaughters. Your bandari Sam is all grown up and baby Raha is the cutest-she is mini you. Papa, I will always cherish the memories we got to share. We miss you so much and our love for you only deepens with each passing day .”

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last in the hospital on April 30, 2020. The actor was being diagnosed with leukaemia and battled the disease for two years. He was in the US for more than 11 months for his treatment.

Neetu Kapoor, wife of Late Rishi Kapoor also remembered her husband with a bunch of throwback pictures on Instagram.

Rishi Kapoor began his career as a child artist in the song ‘Mera Naam Joker’ from his father Raj Kapoor’s film ‘Shree 420,’ starring alongside Nargis. Rishi made his official Bollywood debut with ‘Bobby’ in 1973. Throughout his illustrious career, he appeared in countless films, with his final performance in ‘Sharmaji Namkeen,’ which was released posthumously in 2022.

