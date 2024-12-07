Pushpa 2: The Rule becomes the fastest Indian film to cross Rs 500 Cr mark! Allu Arjun’s film gets special emoji on X

Hyderabad: Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to rule at the Box office and shatter records after records. As per reports, Pushpa 2 became the fastest Indian film to cross the Rs 500 Crore mark by this afternoon. With this, the film didn’t just break records, it rewrote the rules of box office success.

According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan’s “Jawan” was the fastest movie to achieve the remarkable feat of entering the Rs 500 crore club in 18 days while “Gadar 2″ of Sunny Deol joined the club in just 24 days. However, Pushpa 2 The Rule made it in just three days of its release. “..we are so proud that Pushpa 2 is the fastest 500 crore Indian film,” said someone at an event attended by Allu Arjun, director Sukumar and others (watch the video bellow).

The craze for Allu Arjun’s film is so massive that, Elon Musk has dedicated a special emoji for Pushpa 2 The Rule on X. The special emoji is on Allu Arjun’s signature style as Pushpa Raj, a red sandalwood smuggler. The actor’s uncountable fans are celebrating and loving it.

Notably, Pushpa 2 The Rule was released worldwide on December 5. Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Rao Ramesh are also playing pivotal roles in the action drama.

While the movie has received so much praise for its direction and performances, some critics argued that at 3 hour and 21 minutes it could have been tighter in some spots. “Pushpa 2 is a decent sequel, but had it been more compact it would have had a sturdier impact. Pulling off overindulgence would have resulted in a better human character, not a superhero defying gravity,” said India Today about its review.

Also Read: Pushpa 2: The Rule smashes box office records, earns Rs 400 crore worldwide in two days