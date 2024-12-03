Pushpa 2: The Rule shatters records: Rs. 50 crore advance bookings and 1 million tickets sold already

The most-awaited action drama from Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, Pushpa 2: The Rule, will grace the silver screens on December 5, 2024. Yet, it is making history even before its theatrical release.

The latest reports regarding Pushpa 2: The Rule have been simply astonishing. The movie has already broken records, selling over 1 million tickets on BookMyShow. But that’s not all, it has also amassed a staggering Rs 50 crore in advance bookings for its opening day.

The estimated nett collection over Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam markets is around Rs 35.58 crore while the Telugu pre-sales take the top position at around Rs 17.16 crore. Hindi market stands with Rs 12 crores while Malayalam stands with Rs 1.02 crores according to Sacnilk.

With two days to go until the movie hits theaters, total pre-sales are projected to go even higher. These numbers speak for themselves; the buzz around Pushpa 2: The Rule is massive, and it’s going to be one of those movies that are going to change the game.

The second in the Pushpa series, it was in making for nearly three years. The Pushpa: The rise had smashed all records and rose as a top grosser after its release in 2021. Following the massive box office hit of Pushpa: The rise, the makers are hopeful of a similar reaction by the cine-lovers.

The most awaited film has been directed by Sukumar with a budget of Rs 500 crore. The film stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Jagapathi Babu, and Prakash Raj. Devi Sri Prasad composes the music.

It is worth mentioning that, Allu Arjun and Devi Sri Prasad won National Awards for Best Actor and Best Music for “Pushpa 1: The Rise.”