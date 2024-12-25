Pushpa 2 stampede case: Allu Arjun got emotional during questioning, Know what happened

Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun was questioned for three hours on Tuesday by Hyderabad Police in connection with the death of a fan named Revathy in a stampede during the Pushpa 2 premiere in Sandhya Theatre. According to reports, the actor got emtional during the inquiry.

Earlier, the Hyderabad Police claimed that they informed Allu Arjun about Revathy’s death in the stampede while he was at Sandhya Theatre watching Pushpa 2. So, he was called in for questioning to verify the police claims. The actor

Allu Arjun was aked a number of questions during the inquiry. The y allegedly asked him if he knew police permission had been denied for him to come to the premiere?”. There were other questions as well such as “Who took the call to proceed with the plan (for the actor to attend the special screening) despite denial of police permission?”, “Did any police officer inform you about the stampede outside?”, and “When did you know about the death of the woman?”.

Reportedly, Allu Arjun got emotional during the questioning, especially when the police showed him a visual of the stampede.

The report claimed, “Allu Arjun was questioned for about three hours and was shown the videos of a stampede that happened at the Pushpa 2 special show in Sandhya theater. While watching the video, Allu Arjun reportedly turned emotional seeing the visuals of Sritej and Revathi being injured.”

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is yet to issue a public statement about the questioning that took place on Tuesday.

All Arjun has been seen in the police station multiple times after the death of the woman since Pushpa 2 premiere in Sandhya Theatre. Due to the actors sudden appearance at the Pushpa 2 premiere in Sandhya Theatre, a stampede broke out that caused the death of a female fan. Her son was also critically injured and is recovering.

A case has been registered against Allu Arjun and he was arrested earlier this month. He received bail but had to spend the night in the police station owing to delay in the process. His house was vandalised over the weekend by protesters demanding fir justice for the woman and her family.