‘Pushpa 2 review: Film premieres to thrilling response, fans rave about action-packed sequel

Hyderabad: Excitement filled the air at Sandhya Theatre on the night of December 4 as eager fans flocked to watch the much-anticipated film ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’. The atmosphere outside the theatre was electric, with fans waiting eagerly in long queues, all ready to witness the action-packed sequel.

Speaking to ANI, one excited fan, after watching the film, shared his thoughts, saying, “The climax was awesome!” The premiere event, held on Wednesday also turned into a grand celebration as actor Allu Arjun, along with co-star Rashmika Mandanna, graced the occasion, adding to the buzz surrounding the film’s release. Another attendee expressed his admiration for the movie’s intensity, mentioning, “Both movies are equally good, but this one is much better. It’s like wildfire.”

Not just the fans, but the film’s stars were also thrilled with the premiere and shared the Pushpa 2 review. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, who reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj and Srivalli, respectively, were spotted enjoying the moment alongside their fans.

A viewer commented on the movie’s compelling performances, stating, “The acting is superb. The fights and songs are different. The fight in the climax is good…” Meanwhile, trade analyst Taran Adarsh referred to ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ as a “Boxoffice Typhoon,” sharing his review of the movie, which continues the story of red sandalwood smuggler Pushpa Raj.

On Wednesday, ahead of the premiere, fans in Vijayawada created a festive atmosphere outside Shailaja Theatre, bursting crackers and celebrating the release of the film. The fervour was palpable, with excitement reaching a fever pitch in both Hyderabad and Vijayawada.

Earlier, in a heartfelt gesture, Allu Arjun thanked the Andhra Pradesh government for approving a ticket price hike for ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, acknowledging their commitment to the growth of the Telugu film industry. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he expressed his gratitude to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for their unwavering support.

Rashmika Mandanna, too, shared a deeply emotional post on Instagram ahead of the film’s release. Reflecting on her journey with the Pushpa franchise, she expressed, “Pushpa 2 is releasing tomorrow and right now I am overwhelmed with emotions.” She reminisced about the time when she first joined the film and how the team became like family. Her heartfelt message reflected the emotional connection she shared with the film, its director Sukumar, and co-star Allu Arjun.

The film, which continues the saga of Pushpa Raj’s rise amid a world of crime, is expected to dominate the box office, fueled by its strong performances, gripping action sequences, and its massive fan base. With the hype surrounding the film reaching new heights, Pushpa 2: The Rule is already being hailed as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. (ANI)