Pushpa 2 release date postponed, Allu Arjun-starrer to hit theatres on…

The release date of the most-awaited movie “Pushpa: The Rule” which was set to hit the theatres on August 15, is now postponed. Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun took to his social media handle and shared the news of delay in the release of the movie.

Sharing the post on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Allu Arjun wrote, “#Pushpa2TheRule in cinemas from December 6th, 2024.” In the post, he shared a new poster of the movie that featured him in his titular role of Pushpa Raj, wearing a grey t-shirt, a brown shirt over it, with a matching bandana on his head.

Previously, in 2023, the first look poster of Allu Arjun from Pushpa 2 was also released. In the poster, Allu Arjun was seen dressed in a saree with his face painted in shades of blue and red.

It is worth mentioning here that the first installment of the franchise, ‘Pushpa: The Rise,’ was released during the peak of the third wave of the pandemic and became a blockbuster despite the stringent COVID-19 restrictions and widespread cinema closures in India.

The film made history at the box office and played a pivotal role in bringing audiences back to theaters. Allu Arjun’s portrayal of Pushparaj became an iconic character in Indian cinema.

‘Pushpa: The Rule’ will have a global theatrical release, with multiple languages. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in leading roles, featuring music by the National Award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad.

The upcoming sequel of the franchise might also feature Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a cameo. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is also likely to make a special appearance in the movie.