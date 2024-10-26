Pushpa 2 release date, know when this Allu Arjun thriller will hit theaters

The highly anticipated Telugu film of the year, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is all set to hit the theaters in India on December 5 and has created immense excitement following the success of its prequel. The film will have its international premiere on December 4. Directed by Sukumar, the film stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles.

Initially, the movie was set to release on December 6 as the same release date of Bollywood movie, Chhava. But the makers changed the date to 5th December to avoid clashing with the other movie. The makers took to social media to announce the new release date with caption, “The celebrations begin a day earlier. The fireworks at the box office will set off a day earlier. The Biggest Indian Film #Pushpa2TheRule GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 5th December, 2024.”

The most awaited film has been directed by Sukumar with a budget of Rs 500 crore. The film stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Jagapathi Babu, and Prakash Raj. Devi Sri Prasad composes the music.

It is worth mentioning that, Allu Arjun and Devi Sri Prasad won National Awards for Best Actor and Best Music for “Pushpa 1: The Rise.”

