Pushpa 2 pre-release collection: Allu Arjun film earns Rs 900 crore

The highly anticipated film, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is all set to release on December 6 and has created immense excitement following the success of its prequel. Directed by Sukumar, the film stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. Interestingly the movie collected Rs 900 crore even before getting released. The movie boasts pre-release earnings of Rs 900 crore, with digital and satellite rights sold at record prices. According to sources, the theatrical rights have fetched Rs 650 crore.

However, an official announcement from the OTT platform is awaited. Reports also reveals that the movie’s theatrical rights have been sold for Rs 650 crore.

The most awaited film has been directed by Sukumar with a budget of Rs 500 crore. The film stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Jagapathi Babu, and Prakash Raj. Devi Sri Prasad composes the music.

It is worth mentioning that, Allu Arjun and Devi Sri Prasad won National Awards for Best Actor and Best Music for “Pushpa 1: The Rise.”