Priyanka Chopra’s adorable family photo from Dhanteras celebrations steals hearts

New Delhi: In a heartwarming display of family love and cultural celebration, actor Priyanka Chopra recently shared an adorable picture of herself with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, on the occasion of Dhanteras.

The actress took to her Instagram stories to express her wishes for those celebrating the festival.

Priyanka, who is currently busy filming the next season of her series ‘Citadel,’ posted an endearing snapshot of the trio, where she held hands with Nick and Malti.

Accompanying the image, she wrote, “Happy Dhanteras to all celebrating,” along with a folded hands emoji, a diya, and a heart emoji.

Fans couldn’t help but notice the cute bangles adorning little Malti’s hands, adding an extra touch of sweetness to the moment.

Despite being immersed in Hollywood projects, Priyanka remains deeply connected to her roots, celebrating festivals like Dhanteras and recently, Karwa Chauth.

Priyanka Chopra, known for her role as spy Nadia Sinh in ‘Citadel’ married Nick Jonas in 2018. The couple welcomed Malti Marie through surrogacy in January 2022.

On the work front, Priyanka is also set to star in upcoming projects, including ‘Heads of State’ alongside Idris Elba and John Cena, and a role as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in ‘The Bluff’. (Source: ANI)