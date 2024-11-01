Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s Diwali 2024 dinner in London, see inside pictures

London: Bollywood’s Desi Girl, Priyanka Chopra brings a touch of India to London by proudly celebrating Hindu festivals abroad, keeping her cultural roots alive and strong. She proves that distance doesn’t fade devotion. Despite being in London, she is seen celebrating Hindu festivals like Diwali, Karwa chauth and many more with so much energy and passion.

Recently, Priyanka hosted a Diwali dinner at Gymkhana restaurant in London. The guest list included Glen Powell, Jack Reynor and Rebecca Corbin-Murray.

Priyanka was seen wearing a red sheer saree teaming up with a plunging neck lined blouse with red bindi and bangles just like an Indian woman. Husband Nick Jonas wore a cream-coloured kurta suit set to complement Priyanka’s outfit.

Few pictures of the event were shared on Instagram by a fan page dedicated to her. The fan page also shared a post of Rebecca Corbin-Murray. She shared a picture of a pamphlet near dry fruits read, “A toast to good fortune, health and prosperity. Happy Diwali!” from the Diwali dinner table. She captioned the post as, “Happy Diwali to everyone that celebrates this beautiful festival. Thank you for the beautiful dinner and sharing this special tradition with us @priyankachopra.”

Recently, Priyanka shared few pictures from her Karwa Chauth celebration with husband Nick. Fans are delighted after seeing the posts. They are praising Priyanka for keeping her cultural flame burning bright, no matter where she is.

Reacting to the post, a fan commented, “Ohh wow …PC is looking so pretty!”

Another fan commented, “that’s what I thought happy Diwali Nickyanka and very blessed new year.”

A third user commented, “They look sooo Wonderful and Beautiful together.”

