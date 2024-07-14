PM Modi attends Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on Saturday. The Shubh Aashirwad ceremony was held a day after the couple tied the knot. The ceremony was attended by global celebrities, business tycoons, spiritual leaders, and politicians among others.

In a video going viral over the internet, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are seen touching PM Modi’s feet to seek his blessings. The PM later presented a gift to the couple.

The Shubh Aashirwad ceremony or the blessing ceremony was held at the Ambani family-owned Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Saturday.

Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani welcomed PM Modi and escorted him to the venue where hosts of celebrities, film stars, cricketers, business tycoons, and politicians were present.

Apart from PM Modi, Bollywood celebrities and legendary cricketers Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Suryakumar Yadav among others attended the ceremony.

Top politicians including Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple, and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray also attended the ceremony.

It is worth mentioning here that Anant Ambani tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Radhika Merchant on July 12. The Shubh Vivaah was followed by Shubh Aashirwad on July 13 and Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception on July 14.