“Please don’t hit me,” actress Ravina Tandon pleads mob in Mumbai

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Ravina Tandon was recently spotted in a video pleading the mob saying, “Please don’t hit me,” in Mumbai. The video shows a group of locals accusing the actress and her driver of assaulting three women.

Raveena can also be seen being attacked by the women in the video.

The video shared on X shows the actress requesting the group not to hit her, saying, “Please don’t hit me,” as she defends herself.

The video has gone viral. However, many people in the comment box who have seen the video have said that Ravina Tandon became the victim.

“It’s unfair to say Raveena is at fault just because she is a celebrity. In fact it looks like she isn’t being allowed to speak, her videos are being shot but she is not allowed to use her phone. Really, nothing here that proves her guilty or covering up for guilty!,” a user wrote.

“We can see Ravina not at all under Alcohol influence actually we can see she is trying to Handle Situation properly & trying to save someone from Mob. But that Lady in Burka & people with her are Looking Furious. Like they will beat ravina and her Driver,” another comment to the post reads.

“Completely preplan, they were waiting for @TondonRaveena to come and came middle of the road so they could play the victim card. She is not drunk, he is blaming her plz @MumbaiPolice do not take any action. Thanks,” another comment to the video reads.