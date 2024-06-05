Parents-to-be Deepika and Ranveer goes on a dinner date, Pic goes viral

Bollywood star couple and parents-to-be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently went on a dinner date to an unknown restaurant. Following this, some of their unseen pictures are going viral now.

In the images, the star couple is seen posing with the staffs of the restaurant. While posing, Deepika looked stunning in a red gingham shirt dress and a cool pair of glasses. Meanwhile, Ranveer is seen wearing a white shirt teamed with blue jeans.

During their date night, they were accompanied by Ranveer’s father Jagjit Singh Bhavani and Deepika’s mother Ujjala Padukone.

It is worth mentioning here that the couple announced pregnancy in February 2024 and revealed that they are expecting their first child in coming September. Both of them took to their Instagram handles to announce the good news. The star couple had tied the nuptial knot in 2018. The star couple have worked together on films like RamLeela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmavat and 83. They recently reunite again for Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Kalki 2898 AD, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Disha Patani. Meanwhile, Ranveer will be next seen in Farhan Akhtar’s reboot of Don alongside Kiara Advani.