Paparazzi meet Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s daughter Dua, say she’s a perfect mix of her parents

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone had just welcomed a close, intimate meet-and-greet with the paparazzi of Mumbai, introducing their lovely daughter, Dua Singh Padukone, for the first time on December 23, 2024, and it turned out to be a warm celebration for all who attended it. The couple made each guest feel special by feeding them delicious food from Ranveer’s favorite eatery and passing sweet treats around.

According to popular paparazzo Yogen Shah, who was present at the event, Dua’s face is a “perfect blend of her parents’ features.” He described the little one as having a captivating charm that can instantly melt hearts. Though Dua was half-asleep during the meeting, there were moments when her “little eyes fluttered open, giving us a glimpse of her innocence and beauty.” Shah said that witnessing Dua in the loving arms of her parents was an experience they could never forget.

Pallav Paliwal, another paparazzi present at the event, said, “Deepika Padukone came out with baby Dua. She was clinging to her mother all through.” The couple asked their guests politely to keep the noise down since Dua had just gotten up from her nap. After everyone got a glimpse of her, Dua was taken back, and the shutterbugs were told not to click or publish her photographs until the couple is ready.

It was an evening full of warmth and bonhomie as Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone mingled with media professionals at the clubhouse of their Mumbai apartment. In fact, no cameras or mobile phones were allowed in. The Bajirao Mastani actors clicked individual photos with everyone from their mobile phones. The entire experience was nothing short of magic, and Yogen Shah confessed that it will forever be etched in their hearts.