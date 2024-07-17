Old superhit Odia film ‘Ulka’ to be screened on July 19: Check details

Bhubaneswar: In a happy news for Odia film lovers, the classic hit old Odia film ‘Ulka’ is going to be screened in Bhubaneswar of Odisha. The film will be screened on July 19, 2024 at 6.30 pm at Jayadev Bhavan, Bhubaneswar. Everybody is invited. Anyone can visit and watch the film free of cost.

Produced by Rajalaxmi Productions screening of ‘Ulka’ (1981) is under the 21st ‘Smrutichhaya’ of Film Journalists Forum (FJF).

The event at Jaydev Bhawan on 19th July evening is scheduled to commence with the lighting of lamp and garlanding of Mohan Sunder Dev Goswami’s photo by the guests. It will be followed by a booklet launch on ‘Ulka’ movie and felicitation of a few achievers. The screening of the film will begin at 6.30 pm.

“We will be honored, if you come to enjoy the movie and be with us to convey our love and respect to the old masters,” said a press note released by the Film Journalists’ Forum.

The screening is free of cost and all are invited. So, anybody interested to watch the film can pay a visit to the venue on the date and time mentioned above.

It is to be noted that Film Journalist’s Forum organises ‘Smruti Chhaya’ under which old Odia movies of the golden era of Odia films are screened. So far the organisation has screened a number of such precious movies which are surely treasures. Importantly, these films are hardly available anywhere else in today’s time.

Earlier classics like ‘Sansaar’, ‘Shri Lokanath’, ‘Sadhana’, and ‘Nuabau’ were screened under ‘Smruti Chhaya’ series.