‘Not your fault,’ says Nagarjuna to differently abled fan pushed by bodyguard at airport

Nagarjuna recently appeared in the lime light after is bodyguard pushed one of his differently abled fan causing him to almost fall at Mumbai airport. The actor later shared a X post and apologised to the fan for the incident. The actor clarified that he was not aware of the incident and said that it will not happen again.

Now, a new video shows the actor has met the fan at the airport, hugged him and spoke to him about the incident.

The video shows Nagarjuna posing for clicks at the Mumbai airport with fans. During which the differently abled fan comes to take a photo with him and the photographers pointed out that this was the man his photographer had shoved.

The actor then hugged the fan and said that it wa not his fault. He assured him, “It’s not your fault, humari galti thi (it was our fault),” before heading inside.

Watch it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Snehkumar Zala (@snehzala)

Recently, paparazzi photographer Viral Bhayani shared a video on social media questioning, “Where has humanity gone?” In the video, Nagarjuna can be seen walking through the airport as his bodyguards keep fans from touching him. One fan was shoved away so fast, he almost lost his balance and fell. Nagarjuna claimed to have not seen the incident when it happened, writing, “This just came to my notice…this shouldn’t have happened!! I apologise to the gentleman and will take necessary precautions that it will not happen in the future!!”

As for his work life, Nagarjuna is shooting for Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera with Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh. The film’s crew was recently in Mumbai for a scene of the movie. Kubera is a bi-lingual film but it’ll mark Dhanush’s debut in Telugu.

Nagarjuna’s first look from the film was released in May. Dressed in a blue shirt, dark trousers and sporting glasses, the actor exuded a calm, disquieting menace.