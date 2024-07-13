Nostalgia alert! Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan dance to Bhangra Paale from Karan Arjun at Anant-Radhika wedding, watch

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan gave nostalgia to their fans as the duo were seen dancing to their song Bhangra Paale from their hit movie Karan Arjun at Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant’s wedding.

The video has been shared on micro-blogging platform X (formerly Twitter) by @TeamSRKWarriors. The video has been shared with a caption that read, “Humare Karan aur Arjun aagaye. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan dancing their hearts out at Ambani’s wedding.”

In the video, both the Khans were seen wearing Pathani suits. While SRK donned a green-colored ensemble, Salman attended the wedding in a dark blue outfit. The Bollywood Badshah came to the wedding with his wife Gauri Khan. While Salman Khan was accompanied by his sister Arpita.

It is worth mentioning here that Anant Ambani tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Radhika Merchant on July 12. The Shubh Vivaah will be followed by Shubh Aashirwad on July 13 and Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception on July 14.

The marriage was attended by prominent celebrities including Kim and Khloe Kardashian, John Cena, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Rajnikanth, Mahesh Babu, Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Deepika Padukone among others.