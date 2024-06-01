Nora Fatehi’s Viral Look: Actress Rocks In Pink Co-Ord Set Outside Dharma Productions

Nora Fatehi’s viral look has sent ripples of shock once again after the actress was recently spotted outside Dharma Productions. In her viral look, Nora looked stunning in a pink casual Co-Ord set that consisted of a crop top and matching pair of pants.

A white sneaker and a pair of sunglasses completed the look. Nora waved and smiled at the Paprazzis while exiting the car. The images and videos of the actress have gone viral and created a sensation among fans.

Nora, of Moroccan descent, was born in Canada and landed in Mumbai many years ago. She came to India with just Rs 5,000 in her pocket to try her luck in the movie. She has also spoken about how she was mocked at auditions for not knowing Hindi. Eventually, she decided to quit films but became lucky and has become a global sensation today.

She rose to fame as a dance diva through her blockbuster videos like Dilbar, Kusu Kusu, and Saki. Recently, the actress has also worked as an actress in Kumal Khemu’s directorial debut, Madgaon Express, alongside Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary. The film is performing well at the box office and has gained positive reviews from the audience.

Fans are anticipating a collaboration project between the actress and the Dharma production house after Nora Fatehi’s viral look surfaced online.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE: