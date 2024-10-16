Nick Jonas rushes off stage in hurry after laser incident during Prague concert

Washington: Singer Nick Jonas had to abruptly leave the stage during a concert in Prague after a laser was reportedly aimed at him from the audience as per clips of the incident shared by fan pages on social media.

The incident took place on Tuesday when the Jonas Brothers, consisting of Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas, were performing as part of their ongoing world tour.

A video clip circulating on social media shows Jonas looking up at the audience before suddenly sprinting off stage. He gestured towards his security guard for assistance as both of them quickly exited the performance area.

According to a fan page, @jonasdailynews_, the concert was briefly interrupted when the laser, reportedly pointed at Nick’s forehead, was noticed.

The individual responsible for the disturbance was reportedly removed from the venue, allowing the show to resume shortly after.

One fan expressed relief in the comments section, stating, “I’m glad Nick and the rest of the best are safe.”

In the clip shared online, the red laser dot could be seen targeting Nick’s head while Kevin and Joe continued performing.

As discussions unfolded on social media, many fans voiced their concerns about security at the event. Comments included, “How did the guy with what they said was a laser make it past security?”

The Jonas Brothers have yet to release an official statement regarding the incident.

This incident comes just a day after Nick Jonas returned to social media following a brief hiatus.

He shared a series of photos taken in Paris, captioning them, “Been taking some me time from social media,” and included hashtags such as “enjoy” and “I’m back.”

Following their Prague show, the Jonas Brothers are set to perform in Krakow, Poland, on Wednesday, as they continue their world tour.

