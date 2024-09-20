Netflix releases Squid Game Season 2 trailer and confirms release date, WATCH it here

By Sudeshna Panda
Squid Game Season 2 trailer

Popular online platform Netflix has released the Squid Game Season 2 trailer and has confirmed release date. The trailer was released on the official X Handle of Netflix.

Reports further say that, the Squid Game Season 2 shall be released on Netflix on December 26, 2024. Within five hours of the video being shared, the video has garnered 623k impressions, 6.5k likes, 1.9k retweets and 238 comments.

The series involves a group of people playing a number of high risk games and then being eliminated or winning a lump some prize money. For each candidate getting killed or eliminated the prize money is seen increasing.

Season 1 of the series was on of the most watched shows on Netflix. it was released during the Covid pandemic in the year 2021. The show was also among the most searched words in Google.

Squid Game Season 2 trailer unveiling Seong Gi-hun’s quest for revenge.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

